Government to Hold Information Sessions on Immigration Allocation Changes 

The Provincial Government will be holding information sessions this week to address the Federal Government’s cuts to the allocation of economic immigration spaces for the province.

Three information sessions will be held starting today at 10:00 a.m., the second session will be on Thursday at 6:00 p.m., and the final session will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

These sessions will provide a detailed analysis of the announced changes and their potential impacts on businesses and organizations.

Any business, labour organization, or community group interested in attending an information session can register by emailing [email protected] with their preferred session. Space is limited.