Government provides funding to tech company

The provincial government has provided $548,484 in funding to trophi.ai through the Business Growth Program.

The business will use the funding to hire nine new technical positions, in addition to four positions that have already been filled. Funding from the province will cover about 35 per cent of the total salary costs.

Trophi.ai is developing coaching software for eSports players. The company’s software uses artificial intelligence to analyze players and provide feedback, recommendations, and enhance performance.