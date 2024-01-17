Government provides funding to health tech company

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons announced $101,050 in funding for Nucliq Biologics Inc. to support the continued growth of the local health technology sector.

Nucliq Biologics Inc. is a health tech company located in St. John’s. It is leveraging its knowledge of interactions between the microbiome and human body to understand and develop microbiome-based kits and therapeutics. The company provides services to reveal the gut microbial diversity for patients suffering with dysbiosis, other gut-related diseases, gastrointestinal problems and obesity.

The company previously received $181,562 in support from the Provincial Government to research, develop and market its Gutcheck analysis kit for gut health checkups.