On Monday, the provincial government proclaimed the new Correctional Services Act.

The new Act replaces the Prisons Act of 1967 and the Adult Corrections Act of 1975.

The regulations detail procedures to accompany and operationalize the Act including the inmate disciplinary process, inmate health care and correctional facility discharge procedures.

They outline staff duties, inmate rights, rules governing inmate conduct, and circumstances under which some rights may be restricted.