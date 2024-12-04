Health News

Government Introduces an Amendment to Remove Sick Note Requirements in the Labour Standards Act

Posted: December 4, 2024 6:29 am
By Web Team

The provincial government is proposing an amendment to the Labour Standards Act that will remove the requirement for employees to provide employers with sick notes after three consecutive days of sick leave.

The move is meant to alleviate the administrative burden for physicians and nurse practitioners, minimize unnecessary use of emergency departments, reduce the financial strain on employees and help prevent the spread of infectious diseases to vulnerable populations. 

This amendment would not restrict an employer’s right to establish their own sick leave requirements and policies.

