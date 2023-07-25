Government Considering Expansion of MUN Medicine Program

The Honourable Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services, will hold a media availability today to discuss the potential expansion of the Memorial University Faculty of Medicine Undergraduate Program.

Minister Osborne will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Lokash, Provost & Vice-President (Academic) Pro tempore, and Dr. Dolores McKeen, Dean of Medicine (Acting), Memorial University.

The availability will take place at the Memorial University Faculty of Medicine Atrium, 300 Prince Phillip Drive, St. John’s at 11:00 a.m.

NTV News will be there.