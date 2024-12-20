Government Approves Residential Rental Housing Development Loan Program Projects

Minister of Housing and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions John Abbott announced the final approval of 11 projects under the Rental Housing Development Loan Program on Thursday.

These projects will support the development of over 450 new purpose-built residential rental units.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has approved loans of more than $41 million for the program.

There were 45 expressions of interest applications received from all regions of the province through Phase I of the program. There were 16 invitations to apply to Phase II with 11 proposals being recommended in Phase III. These 11 projects have now received and signed financing agreements, designating final approval.