Good visibility reported across the province

Across the west coast and parts of central Newfoundland, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy sections and good visibility.

On the Trans-Canada Highway from Birchy Narrows east to Avalon, the roads are bare and dry with a few icy patches.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential delays today to Friday.

The Gallipoli will depart Ramea at 8:00 a.m. this morning for Burgeo and will depart Burgeo at 9:30 a.m. for Francois. From there the Gallipoli will depart Francois at 2:30 p.m. for Burgeo and depart Burgeo at 6:00 p.m. for Ramea. The Marine Trader will provide service to Grey River.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 690 and 697 are delayed. WestJet Flight 265 is also delayed.

Provincial Airlines flights 924 and 927 are late at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Flights in Gander are on time.