It’s another great morning drive across Newfoundland and Labrador with dry roads and good visibility.

The first trip on the MV Veteran will be combined. Both the Veteran and MV Astron W will return to the two vessel schedule at 10:00 am. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. MV Challenge One is out of service with a Layday at La Poile.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.