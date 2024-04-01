Good driving conditions across the province

Most roads across Newfoundland are bare with good visibility. The Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo is partly snow covered.

There is a washout on Highway 460 near Rouzes Lane. All lanes are closed. The road will remain closed until repairs are complete.

Across Labrador, roads are bare and wet with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time. Provincial ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 694 is cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 901, 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.