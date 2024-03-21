Good driving conditions across the province

Roads are bare across the Island with some isolated icy sections. Roads from Wiltondale to St. Pauls and on the Baie Verte Peninsula are partly snow-covered.

In Labrador roads are snow-covered from Churchills Falls to the Quebec border, bare from Churchills Falls to Cartwright Junction, and partly snow-covered in southeastern areas.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled ferry crossings for this morning and anticipates cancellations tonight and tomorrow. Provincial ferries are operational.

WestJet flights 264 and 265 at the St. John’s International Airport are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander Airport.