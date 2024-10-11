Glovertown RCMP tickets reported reckless driver for various traffic violations

On Wednesday night, police ticketed a driver for stunting and other traffic violations under the Highway Traffic Act. The detachment had received ten calls for service involving the described vehicle since Oct. 2 for reports of reckless driving in the communities of Dover and Gambo.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., on Oct. 9, police received a report of the vehicle, a Nissan 350 Z, driving dangerously in Gambo. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Centennial Road and J.R. Smallwood Boulevard. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was ticketed for stunting, failure to transfer ownership of a vehicle, and illegal window tinting. He was also issued a license suspension. The vehicle was seized and impounded.