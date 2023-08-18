Giller Prize longlist to be announced Sept. 6 in St. John’s

The list of authors being considered for one of the country’s top literary awards will be announced next month in St. John’s.

The longlist for the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize will be made public Sept. 6 during a ceremony at The Rooms. Suzette Mayr, the 2022 winner, will make the announcement.

This year marks the 30th year for the award, which highlights the best in Canadian fiction.

The prize was founded by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994. Scotiabank came on board as a sponsor in 2005.

The prize awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists. The award is named in honour of the late literary journalist Doris Giller by her husband Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch, who passed away in August 2017.

The shortlist will released Oct. 11 in Toronto, with the winner scheduled to be announced Nov. 13.