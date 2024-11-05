Gathering Place Holding Expansion Celebration

The Gathering Place will be holding an event today to celebrate the construction of the new supportive and transitional living space and shelter.

Premier Andrew Furey will bring greetings at the celebration. He will be joined by Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador Joan Aylward and MP Joanne Thompson.

Minister John Abbott and Minister Fred Hutton will also be in attendance.

The event will take place at The Gathering Place at 10:00 a.m.

The Gathering Place has been in operation since 1994 providing shelter, programs and services to individuals experiencing homelessness or who live in less than desirable housing conditions.