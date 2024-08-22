Gas prices take a tumble

In the latest adjustment from the PUB, gasoline decreased by 5.0 cents per litre. Diesel motor fuel on the Island decreased by up to 1.8 cents and diesel motor fuel in western Labrador increased by 2.1 cents.

Furnace oil heating fuel decreased by 1.52 cents. Stove oil heating fuel on the Island decreased by 1.52 cents and stove oil in western Labrador increased by 2.97 cents.

Propane heating fuel increased by 0.9 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, August 29.