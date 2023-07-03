Gas prices spike to accommodate carbon tax increase

Prices at the pumps were up Saturday morning as expected to accommodate the carbon tax increase.

Gas is up by 3.8 cents per litre, while an extra 4.6 cents per litre has been added to the price of diesel. prices are to slated to climb again when the public utilities board makes its weekly adjustment late last week, as the price will include the federal government’s new clean fuel standards tax.

People can expect to pay an extra 17.38 cents per litre for furnace and stove oil and an extra 10 cents per litre on propane.