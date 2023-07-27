Significant hike at the pumps

Motorists this morning were greeted by a significant price hike at the pumps.
The price of gas has gone up a little more than 6 cents while diesel has spiked by about 5 and 1/2 cents.
Furnace and stove oil are up by around 5 cents while propane increases by nearly a cent and-a-half.
While the public utilities board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is slated for next Thursday, it continues to monitor changes in market prices for motor fuels and heating fuels and will adjust maximum prices outside the scheduled adjustment as they deem appropriate.