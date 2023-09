Today is the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

To commemorate, the Town of Gander will host a service at 11 a.m. at the Evangel Church on Magee Road.

This service will honour the lives lost, pay tribute to first responders and commemorate the friendships made and bonds formed in this province.

When U.S. airspace was closed on September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to Gander. The town took in 6,122 passengers and 473 crew.