The Future of Lab West Summit begins today in Wabush.

The three-day event will discuss obstacles to development in Labrador West. It will focus on economic challenges and their social implications, with key themes including Energy, Housing, Healthcare, Mining, Labour and Travel.

There will be a mix of presentations and round tables, with questions put forward from the community. Premier Andrew Furey will deliver the keynote address today.

Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation Paul Pike, and Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons are speaking at the event.

The summit is hosted by the Labrador West Chamber of Commerce.