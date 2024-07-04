Furey writes Ottawa expressing concern about decision to end northern cod moratorium

Premier Andrew Furey has written a letter to the federal government about the recent decision that Ottawa made to end the northern cod moratorium and increase the total allowable catch.

In his letter he says, the province is concerned with the allocations that have been announced. Stating changes that provide increased access to foreign fleets, coupled with the risk of overfishing, could harm the work that has been done to preserve the stock.

Furey went on to say these decisions should not have been taken without consultation with stakeholders in Newfoundland and Labrador., and says it is more important than ever to work together to ensure the success of our industry.

I have written the federal government to reiterate the importance of a responsible and sustainable fishery that is the lifeblood of the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador. It is more important than ever to work together to ensure the success of our industry. pic.twitter.com/S975fYC9Qb — Andrew Furey (@FureyAndrew) July 4, 2024