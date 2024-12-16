Furey to Attend Meetings with Canadian Premiers in Toronto and Speak at the Empire Club of Canada

Premier Andrew Furey will join Canada’s Premiers for the Council of the Federation meeting taking place in Toronto today.

Premiers will focus discussions on economic issues and reaffirm their commitment to working together on plans to strengthen Canada-U.S. relations.

A closing news conference is planned for 3:30 p.m. today.

On Tuesday, Furey will attend a special engagement at the Empire Club of Canada to participate in a national discussion regarding Canada’s energy, resources, and climate. Furey will deliver a keynote address and then join the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, for open dialogue and a Q&A session.