A new trail network is coming to the Great Northern Peninsula. The new Icebreg Trail Network will soon have seven different paths from L’Anse aux Meadows to St. Lunaire-Griquet.

Last week, ACOA announced they will be contributing over $243,000 towards the project through their Innovative Community Fund.

This project will provide long-term benefits for the region, enticing visitors and tourists to stay longer and

strengthening the local tourism industry.