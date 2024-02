There will be an infrastructure announcement today at Choices for Youth in St. John’s.

Minister Seamus O’Regan, MP Joanne Thompson, Provincial Minister Paul Pike, Mayor Danny Breen, and Sheldon Pollett, Executive Director of Choices for Youth will be on hand for the announcement.

The announcement gets underway at 11:00 a.m. at the Choices for Youth Social Enterprise and Innovation Hub on LeMarchant Road.