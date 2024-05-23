Funding Announced to Train Educators in Identifying and Addressing Sexual Violence

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons and Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell have announced $200,000 for the Department of Education to offer an online training program to Grade 7 to 12 teachers, guidance counsellors, and school administrators to address sexual violence.

The program, titled Commit to Kids, is conducted by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and will cover the problem of sexual abuse, the grooming process, how to disclose child sexual abuse, the impact of abuse, and how to help safeguard children.

It is anticipated the program will be expanded to include all teachers and school staff following the initial training sessions.