Fuel prices adjusted up and down this week

The Public Utilities Board has announced new maximum prices for petroleum products.

Gasoline prices increased by up to 2.7 cents per litre. Diesel prices on the Island decreased by up to 1.4 cents while diesel prices in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador increased by 1.6 cents.

Furnace oil prices on the Island rose by 1.01 cents and stove oil prices in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 1.49 cents. Propane heating fuel prices dropped by 1.5 cents.

Although the next scheduled review of fuel prices is set for May 2, the Board noted that it continues to monitor fuel markets closely and may implement further adjustments if necessary.