Four Marlies Players Assigned to Growlers

The Newfoundland Growlers have announced that forwards Isaac Johnson, Keenan Suthers and defenceman David Farrance have been assigned to the club from the Toronto Marlies.

Additionally, forward Ty Voit has also been assigned by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Marlies.

Johnson is the reigning ECHL Player of the Week having notched nine points in three games out in Idaho.

Suthers has split time between the Growlers and Marlies this season with three appearances for Newfoundland last month.

Farrance has played in three games for the Marlies in 2023-24 after signing in Toronto this past summer.

Voit notched four assists in two appearances for the Growlers during their most recent road trip.

The Growlers will host the Maine Mariners tonight at the Mary Brown’s Centre.