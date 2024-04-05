Four candidates running for Paradise council seat

There are four candidates nominated for the position of Councillor in the upcoming by-election in Paradise.

The candidates are Erin Furlong, Jennifer Hiscock, Tony Kelly, and Tommy Maher.

The Advance Poll is on Saturday, April 27 at the Paradise Double Ice Complex. Election Day is Tuesday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Double Ice Complex and St. Thomas Community Centre.

Paradise operates under an “at-large” system in which its elected officials are chosen to represent the Town as a whole.