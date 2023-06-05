Forecast: More of the same for Monday

Good Monday morning!
Today expect the same weather you’ve had for the last few days. More clouds, drizzle, and fog for most of the Island, along with cool temperatures. There will be a few exceptions south and west, but even those areas will be few and far between today.
Labrador will see highs in the teens and 20s today for many, and some single digits along parts of the coast in the onshore flow.
There are some signs the pattern will change later this week, and I’ll have an update for you on that later today.