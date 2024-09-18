Foggy commute for many this morning

On the Avalon Peninsula, roads are wet and there are areas of fog including Heart’s Content and Holyrood causing reduced visibility. There are also areas of fog in Harbour Breton, Goobies, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Doyles. Roads are dry elsewhere on the Island.

In southeastern Labrador, there are areas of thick fog resulting in reduced visibility. Roads are dry across the Big Land.

Ferries are operating on time.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.