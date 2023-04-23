Fog and crosswinds delay flights at St. John’s International Airport

Heavy fog and crosswinds have delayed many flights at St. John’s International Airport this weekend.
The province’s only Conservative MP is now a member of Pierre Poilievre’s shadow cabinet. NTV’s Colleen Lewis has the story on Clifford Small’s role.
Lawyers in the case of a St. John’s man accusing of human trafficking will be looking to unseal a police warrant that’s expected to provide more details about the investigation. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
A west coast MHA is challenging provincial Health Minister Tom Osborne over they way eye surgeries at private clinics are being allocated. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has that story.