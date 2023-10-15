Flu and Covid-19 vaccination clinics open Monday

Flu and Covid-19 vaccination clinics will begin tomorrow, by appointment, at various clinics across the province. Vaccine appointments can be booked online on the government website at timefortheshot.ca.

Individuals who wish to receive both flu and Covid-19 vaccines should choose a flu vaccine appointment and let the staff know they would also like to receive a Covid-19 vaccine upon arrival at the vaccine clinic.

They are not required to book separate appointments for both vaccines.

Homebound or frail individuals who cannot travel to a public flu clinic or visit a pharmacist or doctor can arrange a home visit. Vaccines that target the latest strains of Covid-19 and influenza will be provided.

According to NL Health services, it is safe for individuals to receive both the influenza and Covid-19 vaccines at the same time