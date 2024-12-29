Flight from St. John’s has rough landing in Halifax after problems with landing gear

A flight from St. John’s to Halifax had problems with its landing gear and caught fire while landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Saturday night.

It happened on an Air Canada flight operated by St. John’s-based PAL Airlines. Multiple photos and videos were posted to social media after the incident forced the closure of the airport.

Halifax Stanfield Airport released the following statement on Facebook:

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, Air Canada Express Flight 2259 operated by PAL Airlines experienced an aircraft incident upon arrival in Halifax from St. John’s, N.L. All passengers and crew on board have since been deplaned and have been transported off the airfield. Our airfield was closed briefly this evening, but one of our runways has now been cleared to resume regular operations. We will provide further updates if required.”