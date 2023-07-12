News

Flat Bay prepares for annual powwow

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 12, 2023 at 4:54 pm
Updated on July 12, 2023 8:12 pm

Thousands of people are expected to converge on a tiny field in western Newfoundland this weekend for what has become one of the largest celebrations of Mi’maq culture in Atlantic Canada. NTV’s Don Bradshaw explains.

