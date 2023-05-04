Fisheries minister asks FFAW to hold secret ballot vote on resuming crab fishery

As the crab fishery dispute continues, the Fisheries Minister has now made the latest move.

Minister Derek Bragg is now asking the FFAW conduct a poll of its membership by secret ballot response, asking each individual snow crab harvester in the province the following question: “are you as a snow crab harvester ready and willing to go fishing now for the price as it is currently set at $2.20 a pound.”

Late last night FFAW-Unifor shot back, suggesting the minister has asked the union to do something that would directly contravene collective bargaining act, opening up the union to litigation from companies.