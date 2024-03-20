Fish harvesters block entrances to Confederation Building, clash with police on Budget Day

Hundreds of fish harvesters are protesting at Confederation Building as the provincial government gets ready to unveil its annual budget.
Harvesters are demanding “free enterprise” in the fishery. The government is seeking out-of-province buyers for snow crab, but harvesters want that for all species as well as an end to processing caps. Government workers have been prevented from entering the building.
Harvesters say they’re being told that if they don’t back down, police may use force to remove them. A Metrobus pulled up and dropped off about 20 police officers.
At one point, the RNC used horses to try to clear a path toward the public service entrance. One of the protesters was taken away afterward in an ambulance.