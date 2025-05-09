First Ukrainian Fair held at St. John’s Farmers’ Market

The very first Ukrainian fair was held in St. John’s last weekend. NTV’s Maria Kavatsiuk was there.
Post Views: 7
You Might also like
-
Residents return home to assess damage after Adam’s Cove wildfireBy Ryan Harding — May 9, 2025
The state of emergency and evacuation order has been lifted after the Adam’s Cove wildfire.…Post Views: 7
-
Amid the fear, residents find support and sense of community during Adam’s Cove wildfireBy Marykate O'Neill — May 9, 2025
It was a couple of days of worry and sleepless nights for many residents as…Post Views: 8
-
John Hogan unveils multiple changes in cabinet ahead of House of Assembly reopeningBy Ben Cleary — May 9, 2025
John Hogan was sworn in as the 15th premier of Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday,…Post Views: 7