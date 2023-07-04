Fire destroys storage trailer, causes smoke damage to closed garage

At late-night fire destroyed a storage trailer and caused smoke damage to a closed garage in the centre of St. John’s on Monday night.

Emergency crews received multiple calls reporting fire to the rear of Morris Service Station on Freshwater Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later they found a storage trailer at the rear of the building fully engulfed in flames. Crews made quick work of the fire, and forced entry into the garage to check for fire extension and to ventilate smoke from the building.

A firefighter sprays water on a storage trailer at the rear of the former Morris Service Station on Freshwater Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The trailer and its contents were a complete loss. While the building, which is currently for sale, suffered no fire damage, it did sustain some smoke damage.

There were no injuries reported. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating.