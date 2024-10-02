Fire crews make quick work of Kilbride house fire

Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in Kilbride over the lunch hour on Wednesday.

At about 11:45 a.m. crews responded to a call from a homeowner on Bay Bulls Road reporting fire in their house. Dean Foley, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said that crews found fire in an exterior wall of a porch at the rear of the home. Holes were cut into the wall to find and extinguish the flames.

Fire caused damage to the immediate area, however crews prevented any fire extension into the living area of the home.

There were no injuries reported, and residents of the home will not be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.