Fire crews make quick work of centre-city fire

SJRFD Fire Captain Paul Horvath looks on as crews assess damage inside a home. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) made quick work of a fire in the centre of St. John’s early Wednesday morning.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn says a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home on Mount Pleasant Avenue at about 12:45 a.m., and called 911. Fire crews arrived a few minutes later and made entry into the single-story house, finding it full of smoke. Firefighters were able to quickly locate the fire and knock down most of the flames.

Firefighters made quick work of a centre-city fire early Wednesday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Though the front windows of the home were boarded up, the house was reportedly occupied. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. The house suffered extensive fire damage in the area of the blaze, and water and smoke damage throughout.

Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to disconnect power to the home. Crews remained on scene for about an hour, mopping up hot spots, before handing the scene over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.