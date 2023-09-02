Update: Mount Pearl fire causes significant damage; displaces seven

A fire in Mount Pearl on Saturday afternoon caused significant damage to two homes and has displaced seven people.

Multiple reports of the fire started coming into St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) shortly after 2:00 p.m.. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke and fire coming from half of a duplex on Easton Place. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire outside the home before making entry into the dwelling, where they found heavy fire within.

A fire on Easton Place in Mount Pearl on Saturday afternoon caused extensive damage to two homes. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD Platoon Chief Mike Hall said once fire got into the attic space of the duplex it was able to travel across the top of both homes. As a result, one home sustained extensive fire damage throughout, while the second home sustained fire, smoke, and water damage.

While no one was home at one residence, all occupants of the second home were able to escape unharmed. No injuries were reported, however a total of seven people have been displaced as a result of the fire. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the affected people.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Earlier Story:

Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Easton Place in Mount Pearl. One half of a duplex has sustained significant fire damage. Fire crews will remain on the scene through the afternoon. No injuries have been reported, and all residents have been accounted for.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.