Fire bans lifted in St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Paradise, Portugal Cove-St. Phillips and CBS

In a Facebook earlier today (August 11, 2023), the St. John’s Regional Fire Department states the fire ban that went into effect on August 4, 2023 has been lifted for the cities of St. John’s and Mount Pearl, and the Town of Paradise.

They go on to state that open fires will be permitted, however, please check with your local municipality to confirm if a burning permit is required from this Department.

The Towns of Portugal Cove-St. Phillips and Conception Bay South also lifted their fire bans today as well.