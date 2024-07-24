Fire ban in place for St. John’s, Mount Pearl and Paradise

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department is advising citizens that due to the high fire hazard rating for the region, a fire ban is currently in effect for St. John’s, Mount Pearl and Paradise. The fire ban will remain in effect for a minimum of seven days, with an update to be provided in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 31.

This includes outdoor wood burning appliances, charcoal BBQs and open fires. Propane firepits and BBQs are permitted. In the meantime, SJRFD are asking people to be fire safe when using propane firepits and barbeques, to keep a hose or fire extinguisher handy and follow manufacturer’s requirements regarding

clearances from combustible materials.