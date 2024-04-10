Business News

FFAW lays out position as crab fishery standoff continues

Posted: April 10, 2024 8:25 pm
By Becky Daley



Fishing boats remain tied up as harvesters refuse to fish under the current price formula for crab.

The FFAW laid out its position on the standoff. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.

