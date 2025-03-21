FFAW, ASP fail to reach deal on crab prices; price-setting panel to hear submissions Sunday

The fisheries union and processing companies have failed to reach an agreement on snow crab prices, the union announced on social media Friday.

The FFAW and Association of Seafood Producers had been trying to negotiate a price amid the added threat of tariffs from the United States. The FFAW says the matter will now go to the price-setting panel on Sunday.

“The parties have failed to reach an agreement on crab and are proceeding to the Panel on Sunday morning at 9:30 in St. John’s,” the FFAW posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “A further update will provided following Panel submissions.”