Ferryland RCMP looks to complete wellness check on two unknown individuals

Ferryland RCMP is looking to conduct a wellness check on an unknown man and woman who were walking in Mobile on Saturday evening. At approximately 6:40 p.m., police received a report of the two individuals, who were walking in the area of Riverhead Road and Route 10 in Mobile. The woman, who was described as being approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with shoulder-length straight hair and wearing a blue shirt, was possibly injured and appeared to have difficulty walking unassisted. The man, who was described as being tall, of a medium build with wavy blonde hair, was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Ferryland RCMP is looking to identify and speak to both individuals to confirm their well-being.