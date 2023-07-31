News Politics

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh kicks off Atlantic tour in St. John’s

By Bailey Howard
Published on July 31, 2023 at 4:57 pm
Updated on July 31, 2023 9:41 pm

Federal NDP Jagmeet Singh is in St. John’s to kick off his Atlantic tour. He hopes to discuss some big ticket issues for the New Democrats and, as NTV’s Bailey Howard tells us the party also has plans to nominate a candidate for the next federal election.

