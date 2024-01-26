Federal housing advocate, Nunatsiavut President meet with Premier to discuss housing crisis

Canada’s Federal Housing Advocate Marie-Josée Houle was in St. John’s this week, and met with government officials to discuss the housing crisis in Nunatsiavut.

The frigid cold this week made it even more challenging for those impacted by housing challenges, says Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe. Houle says she had the opportunity to visit some communities in the fall of 2022, and says she saw the deplorable conditions of homes there.

40 per cent of homes in Nunatsiavut are reported to have black mold, which can cause health issues. Houle says another major issues is how overcrowded homes are right now.

President Lampe and Houle had a meeting with the Premier and other government officials this week, to highlight some of these issues and to work towards a concrete plan. The pair say they meeting was encouraging, and hope government will take quick action to address the housing crisis in Nunatsiavut.