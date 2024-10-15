Federal carbon rebate to be distributed today

Canadians are set to receive carbon pricing rebates today. The federal government says it’s the first time all banks will label the payment as the Canada Carbon Rebate. The quarterly rebate goes to Canadians who filed their income tax while living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces.

In June, the federal government increased the rural supplement from 10 to 20 per cent of the base amount and eligibility reverts back to using 2016 Census data. Owners of small and medium-sized businesses will receive their long-awaited carbon pricing refunds before the end of this year. The federal government will send more than $2.5 billion to about 600,000 Canadian businesses in December.