Federal and Provincial Governments Sign Agreement to Upgrade NLHC Homes

The federal and provincial governments have announced a new agreement to modernize and upgrade more than 850 Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation homes across the province.

Federal funding of $8.7 million over three years will complement the ongoing work of the Provincial Government to undertake repairs and renovations to its inventory of public housing.

Renovations or repairs include energy efficiency and accessibility improvements to existing homes.

This funding complements the existing NLHC repairs budget of more than $20 million over that same time period.