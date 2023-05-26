The federal government is investing millions of dollars to renew a program to help fight gang violence and gun crime across the country, including in this province.



Federal Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek, representing Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, was at RNC Headquarters in St. John’s today to announce funding for this province as part of government’s guns and gangs action program.



The program will see $390 million in funding to help stop gun crime and gang violence and prevention across Canada.



Over the next five years, the funding will provide support in a variety of initiatives, including support for law support and prevention programs. The funding will be distributed to provinces and territories to give law enforcement the additional resources and supports needed to combat the issue of gun violence and gangs. It will also include stronger measures to address cross-border gun trafficking and legislation to place stricter controls on handguns and assault-style firearms.

Newfoundland and Labrador will receive $3.57 million in funding. In 2017, the federal government announced a five-year investment of $327-million to tackle increased gun violence and gang activity in Canada.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.